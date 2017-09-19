Oct. 13, 1939 – Sept. 17, 2017

OSAGE CITY — William Ray Trueblood died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Osage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was 77.

He was born Oct. 13, 1939, at Barclay, the son of Claude L. and Ellen Marconett Trueblood. He attended Osage City High School and graduated with the class of 1957.

He joined the Kansas National Guard in 1960. After serving for 30 years he retired as a Master Sergeant in 1990.

He married Shirley Scott Sept. 4, 1960, at Osage City. They would late divorce.

He farmed his entire life in the Barclay area. He began working for the Kansas Department of Transportation as an engineer in January 1961. His work took him throughout eastern Kansas. He retired with 40 years of service in 2001. He put his vast experience to work as a private consultant on numerous highway and construction projects until his second retirement in 2009.

He shared his love of agriculture with the youth of the area and served as leader for the Willing Workers 4-H Club for several years. He enjoyed a lifelong love of fishing and served as a judge for countless barbecue competitions. He had been a member of the Osage City Lions Club in past years.

He will live on in the hearts of a daughter, Crystal Sixbury and husband, Dan, Lenexa; two sons, William “Scott” Trueblood, Osage City, and Brent Trueblood, Reading; four grandchildren, Austin Trueblood, Andrew Trueblood, Blake Trueblood and Jackson Trueblood Sixbury; and a great-granddaughter, Reagan Trueblood.

A celebration of his life will be 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, Osage City. Inurnment will follow at Barclay Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Johnson Center For Basic Cancer Research at K-State or the Wounded Warriors Project and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Home, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.