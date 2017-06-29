William L. Nedeau

Aug. 20, 1940 – June 28, 2017

OSAGE CITY — William L. “Bill” Nedeau passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at his home in rural Osage City. He was 76.

He was born Aug. 20, 1940, at Topeka, the son of Henry William and Kathryn Olga Lue Nedeau.

His early years were spent in Topeka. He later moved with his family to Overbrook where his love for dogs began, with running beagles, coon dogs and greyhounds as a youth. He graduated from Overbrook High School in 1958.

He worked for Midwest Appraisers of Neberska, Osage County Appraiser, John Hoffer in Topeka, and Branine Motors in Osage City. He then retired to become a cowboy on the Porter Ranch, later running parts for NAPA in Osage City.

He went all over the country judging field trials for the pointing breeds. He was also a founding member of the Trailriders Saddle Club.

He married Lois Vawter in 1962 at Scranton. They later divorced. He married Billie Oliver in 1989 in rural Osage City. She preceded him in death on Jan. 17, 2017.

Besides his wife, Billie, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Paula Nedeau in 1986; and his parents, Henry and Kathryn.

He is survived by a son, Tim Nedeau, Scranton; a daughter, Jodi Nedeau Perry, Carbondale; Billie’s daughter, Janet Fisher, Manhattan; three granddaughters, Alyssa Fisher, Topeka, Briana Fisher, Manhattan, and Brynna Perry, Carbondale.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. July 1 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 30 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Hunting Dog Club or Wild Horse and Burro Program in Hutchinson, and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

