William Fischer

March 11, 1941 – May 11, 2018

OSAGE CITY — William "Bill" Fischer, Lyndon, died Friday, May 11, 2018, at Osage City. He was 77.

He was born March 11, 1941, at Hunter, the youngest of seven children of Henry and Elizabeth Schneider Fischer. He graduated from Hunter High School.

He served in the U.S. Army with the 25th Engineering Division and was stationed in Hawaii and South Asia. He was a heavy equipment operator, working on the construction of Melvern Lake Dam. He then worked at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Plant, Topeka, for 35 years until his retirement in 2004.

He enjoyed fishing at the local lakes and spending time with his grandchildren and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Elizabeth; two brothers, Edward and Charles; and two sisters, Mary Ann Thomas and Myrna Wallace.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Phyllis Fischer, Lyndon; a son, Michael Fischer and wife, Kimberly, Shawnee; two daughters, Brenda Smith and Tamara Capra; 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a brother, James Fischer and wife, Ellen, Twin Falls, Idaho; a sister, Helen Findle, Abingdon, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 26 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Inurnment will follow at Alpine Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Hospice or the Parkinson's Disease Foundation and sent in care of the funeral home.

