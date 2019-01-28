Aug. 14, 1949 – Jan. 26, 2019

TOPEKA — William “Bill” Donald Linden Jr., Topeka, died Jan. 26, 2019. He was 69.

He was born Aug. 14, 1949, at Emporia, the son of William Donald and Nathalee Harrison Linden. He graduated from Overbrook High School with class of 1967.

He excelled at sports in his school years and was an avid Jayhawk, Chiefs and Royals fan.

He was preceded in death by his mother and a niece.

He is survived by his father, William Donald Linden and wife, Pat Linden, Topeka; a brother, Rick Linden and wife, Jane, Troy, Ohio; two sisters, Jill Olson, Ft. Worth, Texas, and Kim Wikle and husband, Richard, Birmingham, Ala.; a nephew, Ronnie Wikle and wife, Jessica; a niece, Elizabeth Mann and husband, Daniel; a niece, Laura Barnard and husband, Sydney; a nephew, Chris Linden; a niece, Lorna Wikle; five great nephews and nieces; loving cousins; and Aunt Shirley Fischer, Ottawa.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2 at Maranatha Baptist Fellowship Church, 4935 S.W. Burlingame Road, Topeka. Private family inurnment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Williamsburg. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. before service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Maranatha Baptist Fellowship Church, 4935 S.W. Burlingame Road, Topeka, KS 66609.