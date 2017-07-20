July 26, 1948 – July 16, 2017

TOPEKA — Warren Lee Wideman, Carbondale, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka. He was 68.

He was born on July 26, 1948, at Emporia, the son of August and Alberta Lee Wideman. He grew up on a farm outside Olpe.

He attended Maydale Catholic School and the public schools in Olpe. He graduated from Olpe High School in 1966. After a few years, he moved to Topeka where he met his future wife.

He married Pamela Ferry Feb. 3, 1975, at Topeka. She survives.

The couple lived in Topeka and Wichita, until finally settling down in Carbondale in 1979.

In 1975, he began his profession as a delivery driver. He worked for a couple of candy and tobacco companies until 1989, when he got his job at Land Air Express where he worked until he got ill in May of this year.

He attended Grace Chapel, Carbondale, and was a beloved part of the congregation since 1981.

Besides his wife of 42 years, he is survived by a son, Nicholas Wideman, Lawrence; two daughters, Holly Gudenkauf and husband, Ron, Holton, and Heather Metcalfe, Carbondale; and four grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. July 22 at Grace Chapel, Carbondale. Burial will follow at Carbondale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. July 21 at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Chapel, and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.