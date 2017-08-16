June 28, 1922 – Aug. 15, 2017

OSAGE CITY — Wanda Miles died Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at Osage Nursing Center, Osage City. She was 95.

She was born June 28, 1922, at Jefferson City, Mo., the daughter of Ernest and Nellie Blank.

She worked as a cook for the Hilltop Nursing Home, Lyndon, and Petersons Nursing Home, Osage City. She was a member of Lyndon American Legion Auxiliary.

She married Tom Erwin. They later divorced. She married John Miles. He preceded her in death on June 23, 1992.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Erwin; an adopted daughter, Margie Foust; a brother, Jack Blank; a sister, Reba McCurley; and a great-grandson, Dalton Nichols.

She is survived by a daughter, Carol Roush, Lyndon; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 at Lyndon Cemetery Memorial Building.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wanda Miles Memorial Fund, to be designated later, and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.