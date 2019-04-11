June 13, 1935 – Nov. 1, 2019

TOPEKA — Wanda Louise Fendley, Osage City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Atria Hearthstone, Topeka. She was 84.

She was born June 13, 1935, at Dennard, Ark., the daughter of Ralph and Glonah Nunley Miller. She lived in Osage City for almost 30 years.

Wanda graduated from Rocky Hill High School, Arkansas and attended Clark Business School. She worked in industry relations for Southwestern Bell Telephone until her retirement in 2000. She was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church, Emporia.

She married Jim Fendley June 19, 1952, in Arkansas. They later divorced.

She is survived by five children, Barbara Fendley-Saputo, Venice, Florida, Johnell Fendley and husband, Mike, Norfork, Ark., Pennie Coleman, Topeka, Jim Fendley and wife, Micala, Osage City, and Susie Roeder and husband, Dwayne, Topeka; a brother, Larry Miller, Springfield, Mo.; a sister, Sue Katona, South Bend, Ind.; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Bethel Baptist Church, 1300 W. 12th Ave., Emporia. Burial will follow at Rapp Cemetery, west of Osage City. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS. 66451.

