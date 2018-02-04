Virginia Lee Sand

Jan. 22, 1936 – Match 29, 2018

OVERBROOK — Virginia “Ginny” Lee Sand died Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbook. She was 82.

She was born Jan. 22, 1936, at Topeka, the daughter of Andrew and Hazel Coker Forbes. She lived most of her life on her family farm between the Lyndon and Overbrook communities.

After graduating from Lyndon High School in 1954, she attended Kansas State University to study elementary education. While there she met Gerald “Jerry” Sand.

She married Jerry June 16, 1957, at Beatrice, Neb. He preceded her in death on Sept. 7, 2008. To this union four children were born.

Serving Osage, Franklin, and Coffey Counties, Virginia worked as a court service officer until her retirement in 2001. She was a member of Overbrook United Methodist Church and enjoyed studying the Bible later in her life.

She enjoyed painting, was a talented quilter and had a great love for gardening. Getting together with friends and neighbors, she and Gerald loved playing cards where there was always lots of laughter and good times. She enjoyed several travel adventures with friends and family, often times dragging Gerald along. More than anything, she always made holiday’s special and loved being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, John Sand; her parents, Andrew and Hazel Forbes; and a brother, Robert Forbes.

She is survived by three sons, Bill Sand and wife, Rhonda, Topeka, Jerry Sand and wife, Ann, and Curtis Sand, all of Overbrook: a daughter, Deborah Landwehr and husband, Mike, Derby; a sister, Janice Barclay and husband, Richard, Rogers, Ark.; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 6 at Overbrook United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 5 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Burial will follow at Valley Brook Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Overbrook United Methodist Church, Help House of Osage County, or Overbrook Library and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.