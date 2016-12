Dec. 18, 2016

TOPEKA—Virginia L. “Peggy” Martin died peacefully Dec. 18, 2016, at Midland Care, Topeka. She was 92.

She was cremated. A memorial service to honor her life is planned and will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to Dove Cremation and Funeral Service, 4020 S.W. Sixth Ave., Topeka, KS 66606 or expressed at www.DoveCremation.com.