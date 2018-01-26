Died – Jan. 25, 2018

TOPEKA — Virgil L. Patrick, Burlingame, died peacefully in his sleep Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, at McCrite Health Center, Topeka. He was 89.

He was born the son of Luther J. and Vergie V. Peterson Patrick. He lived his entire life in Burlingame and was a 1946 graduate of Burlingame High School. After high school, he worked 11 years for Santa Fe Railroad and later became a paint contractor. He retired in 1990.

Throughout his life he enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching KU basketball games. In retirement he took up golf and played with his friends five days a week, for over 20 years at the Osage City Golf Club. He enjoyed traveling and taking annual family vacations with his children.

He married Betty L. Mallot, May 17, 1947, at Burlingame Federated Church. She survives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ray Patrick; a sister, Betty Lou Brown; and a granddaughter, Sandy Middleton.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Linda Hauschild and husband, Harry and Christine Berkley and husband, Royce; a son, Michael Patrick and wife, Kameron; nine grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.

Virgil was cremated. A Celebration of Life service will be 11:00 a.m. Jan. 30 at Burlingame Federated Church. Private family inurnment will be in Burlingame Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Schuyler Museum, where he volunteered and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.