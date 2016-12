Jan. 26, 1032 – Dec. 28, 2016

SCRANTON—Virgil E. Kinnett, Scranton, died Dec. 28, 2016. He was 84.

He was born Jan. 26, 1932, at Overbrook, the son of Perry Franklin and Louise Job Kinnett.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Kinnett; two sons, Jerry Kinnett and wife, Sue and Carl Kinnett; a daughter Karen Born and husband, Riley; four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

He was cremated. Services will be held at a later date.