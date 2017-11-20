July 6, 1933 – Nov. 16, 2017

TOPEKA — Vernon L. Weimer died Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka. He was 84.

He was born July 6, 1933, at Olivet, the son of Louis and Dorothy Taylor Weimer. He spent his life in the Olivet, Melvern and Carbondale communities.

He graduated from Olivet High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War at the rank of sergeant. He was a heavy equipment operator during the building of Pomona and Council Grove lakes. He worked at Santa Fe Railway as a wheel crane operator, retiring in 1994 after 31 years of service.

He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 317 in Melvern. He enjoyed boating, camping and traveling.

He married Jane Criss June 9, 1957, at Melvern. She preceded him in death on June 6, 2003.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Randy Weimer in 1977; his parents, Louis and Dorothy; two brothers, Kenneth and Ernest; and two sisters, Barbara Hebb and Kathy Rudolph.

He is survived by two daughters, Debbie French and husband, Gary, Melvern, and Lesa Ribordy and husband, Wayne, Topeka; a brother, Fred Weimer, Emporia; three sisters, Edna Gardner, Topeka, and Susie Burris and Regina Graham, both of Emporia; and a very special friend, Doris Vaughn, Topeka; two grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and five step-great-great-grandchildren.

Inurnment will be at a later date at Alpine Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Melvern Community Center and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.