August 2, 1993 – March 7, 2017

Tyler James Baker, 23, formerly of Carbondale passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Lakewood, WA.

Tyler was born to Brent Baker and Barbara (Hill) Baker on August 2, 1993, in Topeka.

He attended Santa Fe Trail High School and Washburn Rural High School and received his General Education Degree from Washburn Institute of Technology in 2011.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army on August 11, 2015 and was currently assigned to the “A” Company, 610 Engineer Support BN, 555th Engineer Group, Ft. Lewis, WA.

He married Danielle Rogers on July 25, 2015, in Topeka. He is survived by his wife; sons, Cayden Jace and Carter James Baker; his parents, Brent Baker and Barbara (Hill) Baker, both of Auburn; brother, Jonathan (Billie) Baker, Auburn; sister, Stacy Baker, Topeka; grandparents, Betty Baker, Auburn, Ina Hill Vona, CO; five nephews, Cody Jacob Baker, Landon James Baker, Braylon Marshall Doleman, and Caleb Joseph Greene; great grandmother Frances Eissler, Topeka; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Tyler had such a huge heart. He was a devoted, loving, caring, and thoughtful father. His boys were his world, his pride and joy. As a young boy, he loved hunting, sports, and being outdoors. His dream was to join the military. He was very proud to join the Army and serve his country.

He was witty and fun loving. He was very laid back and enjoyed making others laugh. Family was important to him. As the youngest sibling, he looked up to his brother and sister. Therefore, he strived to be the best person he could be and meet all of his goals. Tragically, his life ended too soon.

He is preceded in death by his grandfathers Larry Lee Hill and James Richard Baker; uncles Jerry Dean Hill and Michael Alamore Ouellette.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m on Friday, March 17, at Penwell-Gabel Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow the service at Auburn cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, an education account is set up at Azura Credit Union under the Cayden and Carter Baker Educational Fund, 2808 SW Arrowhead Road, Topeka, KS 66614.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.