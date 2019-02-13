Two local vets revisit Vietnam

Two local Vietnam veterans, Fred Diver of Burlingame and George McCaskill of Eskridge, revisited Vietnam. Read their story and other articles in the Feb. 14, 2019 edition of The Osage County Herald-Chronicle.

Don't have a subscription? You can pick up the paper at various businesses located throughout Osage County. Be sure to call our office at (785) 528-3511 to start your subscription in time for next week's paper. It is not only convenient, but it will save you money.

Subscription Rates:

Online Only $30/year

All town in Osage County $36/year (includes complimentary online access)

Elsewhere in Kansas $39/year (includes complimentary online access)

Outside Kansas $50/year (includes complimentary online access)