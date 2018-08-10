Oct. 3, 1978 – Oct. 3, 2018

TOPEKA — Troy D. Hill, Topeka, died Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. He was 39.

He was born Oct. 31, 1978, at Topeka, the son of Billy J. and Shelia R. Moon Hill. He was a handyman and worked construction.

He is survived by his mother, Shelia R. Hill, Harveyville; his father, Billy J. Hill, Oswego; a brother, Billy Hill II and wife, Janell, Carbondale; two sisters, Lisa Bowers and husband, Bruce, Harveyville, and Tammy Roberts and husband, Raymond, Topeka; a companion, Andrea, three sons, Devin, Troy II, Ethan and daughter, Joslynn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8 at Harveyville United Methodist Church, Harveyville. Burial will follow at Wilmington Cemetery. Visitation will be noon until service time at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Troy Hill Memorial and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.