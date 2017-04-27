June 4, 1978 – April 27, 2017

BURLINGAME — Travis Jay Johnson, Burlingame, died April 27, 2017. He was 38.

He was born on June 4, 1978, at Topeka, the son of Jerry Johnson and Tammy Palmer. He spent many years in the Osage County area growing up.

He married Christina Bacon in 1996. They divorced in 2016. From this marriage, he had two children, Kendall and Haley.

In the summer months, he could be found at the golf course or fishing. Winter months, friends were always welcome to stop by and warm themselves by the fire in the garage. He had many friends and enjoyed spending time with them.

He is survived by two children, Kendall Johnson, Meriden, and Haley Johnson, Osage City; his parents; grandfather; and numerous other family members.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. May 6 at Auburn Civic Center. With respect to his wishes, he was cremated.

Memorial donations may be sent to Reflections Memorial Services or dropped off at any Alliance Bank, where an account has been set up for Haley and Kendall Johnson.

Reflections Memorial Services, 14 Westport Rd., Kansas City, MO. 64111, assisted the family.