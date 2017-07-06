June 27, 1966-July 6, 2017

Tracy Dean Ullery, 51, Overbrook, passed away from complications from cancer on Thursday, July 6, 2017, at a Topeka hospital.

He was born June 27, 1966, at Topeka, KS, the son of George Dale and Joyce (Rowe) Ullery. He graduated from Santa Fe Trail High School in 1984.

Tracy's passion was driving semi-trucks. He started his driving career after he finished truck driving school shortly after high school. Tracy was a dedicated long time employee and truck driver for the Ottawa Cooperative in Overbrook.

Tracy was a loving dad, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was a hard working man who would always help a friend in need. Tracy looked forward to his annual July trip to Colorado to go to the Youth United Camp of Glen Haven to help with camp renovations and for the annual pulled pork BBQ dinner that he hosted for the campers.

He married Jamie Larson; they were later divorced. Tracy's focus in his life was their son, Kris.

Survivors include his son, Kristopher Dale Wayne Ullery, Overbrook; his parents, Dale and Joyce Ullery, Scranton; his sister, Brenda (Jeffrey) Foster, Stilwell, and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was Monday, July 10, 2017 at the Cross Road Community Church, Scranton. Burial followed in Scranton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cross Road Community Church, the Youth United Camp of Glen Haven Colorado or the American Cancer Society and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.