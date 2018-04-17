Died April 13, 2018

CARBONDALE - Toni McIver, 54 Carbondale Kansas passed away 13 April 2018 following a two-year battle with cancer. She was 54.

She was born at Joplin Mo., the daughter of the late James Carlisle and Peggy Carlisle.

She married Roy McIver on May 25, 1985. They were married for 32 years. He survives.

She graduated from Santa Fe Trail High School and Allen County Community College. Previous employment was with Mize Houser and Company P.A. in accounts payable.

She loved bowling and traveling to tournaments.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her mother, Peggy Carlisle, Joplin Mo.: a sister, Tina Kerschenske and brother-in-law, Jerry Kerschenske, Stafford; a sister, Tracy Robins and brother-in-law Randy Robins, Oronogo Mo.; a nephew, Dr. Jacob Puder Kerschenske, Overland Park; and a niece, Tabitha Robins, Granby Mo.

No services will be held.