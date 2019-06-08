April 12, 1966 – Aug. 4 2019

ESKRIDGE — Todd E. Lewis, Eskridge, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, from injuries suffered in an accident south of Eskridge July 31. He was 53.

He was born April 12, 1966 at Topeka. He graduated from Lyndon High School in 1984, joined the Army, and fought in Desert Storm. He was honorably discharged in 1997.

He was a generous and loving man who enjoyed the outdoors and working with his hands.

He married Michelle Davis Feb. 25, 1995. They were divorced in 2016.

He is survived by his parents, Tom and Kay Lewis, Lyndon; two children, Jessica Lewis, Cleveland, Ohio, and Joey Lewis, Wichita; a brother, Eric Lewis, Lyndon; a nephew, Derek Bridges, Denver, Colo.; a sister, Kat Smith and husband, Scott, Topeka; and two nieces, Tatum Smith and Macy Smith, both of Topeka.

A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at Eskridge Senior Center. Private inurnment will be held later at St. Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Wakita, Okla.

Memorial contributions may be made through Davidson Funeral Home.