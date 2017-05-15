Thomas Orde Sapp

Dec. 19, 1967 — May 12, 2017

TOPEKA — Thomas Orde Sapp, Osage City, died Friday, May 12, 2017, at St. Francis Hospital, Topeka. He was 49.

Tommy Orde Sapp was born Dec. 19, 1967, at Emporia, the son of Thomas Francis and Connie Jo Crocker Sapp. He was a car washer at Branine Motors, Osage City.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

He will be forever remembered by his mother, Connie Jo Gilliland, Osage City; two brothers, Kenneth Sapp, Burlington, and Paul Allen, Osage City.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. May 18 at Countryside Baptist Church, Osage City. A private inurnment will be held at a later date at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Reading.

Memorial contribution may be made to the Thomas O. Sapp Memorial Fund and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.

