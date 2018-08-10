Thomas David Hawk

May 4, 1932 – Oct. 4, 2018

CARBODALE — Thomas "Tom" David Hawk went to be with the Lord Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, after an illness. He was 86.

He was born May 4, 1932, at Yale, Okla., the son of Ralph and Dorotha Murphy Hawk. He attend high school at Albuquerque, N.M. He attended Grace and Glory Bible School in Kansas City, Mo., and was ordained a minister of the Gospel in 1951.

After his ordination, he was drafted into the Army, but decided to join the Air Force instead. He served for 15 years in the Strategic Air Command as a cryptographic operator and NCOIC, attaining the rank of technical sergeant, E-6. Overseas tours included Newfoundland, Greenland, Japan, South Korea and Spain. He then served 10 years in the U.S. Army as a chief warrant officer, cryptographic technician, retiring as a chief warrant officer three May 1977. His Army tours of duty included Vietnam, South Korea and Japan.

After his service in Vietnam in 1969, he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for exceptional meritorious achievement, Bronze Star Medal for exceptional meritorious achievement and Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm. He also received Armed Forces exceptionally meritorious achievement for service in hostile area.

After retiring from military service, he served 17 years in the civil service for the Navy, retiring as contracts officer, Public Works Center, Nas Point, Mugu, California in 1996. In total, he served for nearly 42 years with the federal government.

During his career, he completed his undergraduate and graduate studies, obtaining a master's degree in business administration from University of Maryland.

He married Nobuko Sakuraba March 7, 1956, in Japan. She converted to Christianity while they were stationed in Spain. They had a very enjoyable married life, traveling to many places across the globe during his military career. They had been married for 45 years when Nobuko died in 2001.

After his retirement from the civil service, he served as assistant pastor and adult Bible teacher at Grace Chapel, Rosemead, Calif., for 11.5 years. He moved to Carbondale in 2016, to live with his sister, Anita, where he attended church services at Grace Chapel, Carbondale.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Ralph E. Hawk and Stephen E. Hawk.

He is survived by two sisters, Anita M. Clark, Carbondale, and Barbara Wright, St. Louis, Mo. He was an outstanding man and we will miss him.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13 at Grace Chapel, Carbondale. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Carbondale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Chapel and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.