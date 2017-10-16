Thomas Anstaett

Aug. 20, 1940 – Oct. 15, 2017

TOPEKA — Thomas “Tommy” W. Anstaett, Topeka, died Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, at Homestead of Topeka. He was 77.

He was born Aug. 20, 1940, at Osage City, the son of Frederick and Olive Hotchkiss Anstaett. He grew up in Burlingame and graduated from Burlingame High School in 1958.

He was a mechanic for the former Mosby-Mack Ford Dealership, later Noller Ford, Topeka, for 25 years. He later worked for Hallmark Card Company for 23 years until his retirement in 2002. He also worked for Honeyman Motors, Topeka, after his retirement.

He was a former member of Corinthian Lodge No. 79. AF&AM, Burlingame.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Faye Provost; two grandsons, David and Jonathan Anstaett; and a great-grandson, Taylor Anstaett.

He married Iona Chatham July 29, 1960, at Burlingame. She survives o the home.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Thomas E. Anstaett and wife, Paula, Winfield, and Randy Anstaett and wife, Anje, Olathe; two brothers, Fred and Keith Anstaett, Burlingame; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Cremation is planned. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 18 at Burlingame Federated Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association for research and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.