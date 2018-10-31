Theodore W. Crook

Sept. 18, 1946 – Oct. 25, 2018

TOPEKA — Theodore W. “Ted” Crook, Overbrook, was delivered unto eternal life, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at Midland Hospice House, Topeka. He was 72.

He was born Sept. 18, 1946, at Topeka, son of Lawrence Leslie Crook and Sarah Benton Crook. He graduated from Shawnee Heights High School.

He served our country during the Vietnam Conflict in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Korea.

He married Helen Earlene Bledsoe May 6, 1966, Topeka. They shared nearly 48 years of marriage before her death on Feb. 21, 2014.

He was a carpenter by trade. He took great pride in building his own home. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and especially attending all of his children’s ball games. He also gave the best hugs.

He is survived by four children, David Crook and wife, Lisa, El Dorado, Matthew Crook and wife, Deidra, O’Fallon, Ill., Andrew Crook, Overbrook, and Amy Safarik and husband, Kevin, Topeka; 11 grandchildren, Michelle Iko and husband, Robert, Faith Williams and husband, H’Enrie, Michael Crook, Danielle Reser and husband, Austin, Steven and Claire Crook, Evan Craig, Makayla LaMastres-Craig and Brock and Bryson Safarik; three great-grandchildren, Selah, Miriam and Penelope; seven siblings, Jeanette Hampton and husband, Newell, Montrose, Colo., Marjorie Kramer and husband, Jack, Topeka, Larry Crook and wife, Dolly, Pueblo, Colo., Merle Crook and wife, Jimilee, Lancaster, S.C., Nancy Rosa and husband, Dean, Norborne, Mo., Jean DeWitt and husband, Doug, Berryton, and Kim Taylor, Topeka; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7 at Grace Community Church, 310 E. Eighth St., Overbrook. Interment will follow at Ridgeway Cemetery, rural Carbondale. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6 at Greenwood-Roberts Funeral Home, 730 Western Heights Drive, Overbrook.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice and sent in care of Greenwood-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524.

