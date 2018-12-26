Sept. 8, 1959 – Dec. 22, 2018

TOPEKA — Tamra Jo Arb Foster, Topeka, died Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. She was 59.

She was born Sept. 8, 1959, the daughter of Howard and JoAnn Fanning Arb. She graduated from Melvern High School in 1977, as the class salutatorian. She earned her bachelors degree in nursing from Washburn University, December 1982.

She married Dean Foster Sept. 3, 1993. He preceded her in death.

She worked as a nurse at St. Francis Hospital and Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center. She was a member of Junior Chamber of Commerce.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Mary and Lloyd Fanning; and her paternal grandparents, Mary and Earl Arb.

She is survived by a stepdaughter, Lindsey; three step-grandchildren, Pierson, Tevin and Preston; parents; three siblings, Debra, Christy, Janelle and Keith (Denise); and a niece, Kyelie.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 S.W. Urish Road, Topeka, with visitation one hour prior to servicer. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society or National Kidney Foundation and sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 S.W. Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

Condolences may be expressed at www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.