June 25, 1956 – Oct. 31, 2017

OLATHE — Sue Marie Martin died Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe. She was 61.

She was born June 25, 1956, at Ransom Memorial Hospital, Ottawa, the daughter of George Ellis Martin and Evelyn Nadine Chambers Martin. She lived most of her life in the Overbrook and Ottawa communities.

She graduated from Santa Fe Trail High School and Ottawa University. She worked for Ransom Memorial Hospital for 40 years as a social worker and then as executive director of human resources.

She was a member of the Society For Human Resource Management and Overbrook United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Chancel Choir and featured soloist.

She loved her family and enjoyed hosting large family parties for any and all occasions.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Don Martin and Clyde Martin.

She is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Cheri and Edward Harmison; three sisters-in-law Carolyn Martin, Patricia Martin and Cheryl Stewart; 10 nephews and nieces, Craig Martin and wife, Michelle, Spence Martin, Bruce Martin and wife, Stephanie, LoRetta Martin, Isabeau Stewart-Martin, Shaun Wright, Benjamin Martin, Heather Graves and husband, Michael, Jonathan Harmison and wife, Bobbie and Holly Harmison; 11 great-nephews and nieces, Kylie Martin, Chase Martin, Evan Martin, Hunter Martin, Andrew Chaloud, Jacob Graves, Nathan Graves, Addison Harmison, Brody Harmison, Charlotte Harmison and Logan Wright; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Nov. 3 at Overbrook United Methodist Church. Visitation for family and friends will be 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 2 at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Overbrook United Methodist Church or Ransom Memorial Hospital and sent in care of Greenwood-Roberts Funeral Home, 730 Western Heights Drive, Overbrook, KS 66524.