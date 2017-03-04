Dec. 27, 1953 – March 29, 207

OVERBROOK — Steven X. Cross died March 29, 2017, at his home in Overbrook. He was 63.

He was a construction foreman for Frisbie Construction and then Wolf Construction. He graduated from Santa Fe Trail High School in 1972. He was a member of Grace Community Church, Crappie Master’s and Crappie Busters.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, John Cross and Ronnie Wilkinson.

He is survived by his companion, Lovella Long, Overbrook; seven children, Samuel Cross, Gardner, Emily Schallock, Scranton, Joseph Cross, Minnesota, Ashley McCulley, Wichita, Jessica Beath, Arizona, Jeremy Long, Carbondale, and Johnna Long, Olathe; three brothers, John Cross Jr., Scranton, Michael Cross, Carbondale, and Jeff Cross, Scranton; two sisters, Christine Cross, Carbondale, and Peggy Rosenow, Topeka; and 14 grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. April 7 at Grace Community Church, Overbrook. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 6 at the church. Inurnment will be at Carbondale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Overbrook Parks and Recreation for the Steve Cross Fishing Derby, and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.