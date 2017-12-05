Dec. 18, 1959 – May 10, 2017

SCRANTON — Steven Ray Ferris, Scranton, left this world, May 10, 2017, after a strong battle with cancer. He was 57.

He was born Dec. 19, 1959, at Topeka, the son of Eldon and Mary Ferris. He attended Scranton Grade School and went on to be a master electrician.

All his life he was an entrepreneur at collecting all things big and small. He enjoyed life with his children, taking them camping and fishing being a favorite. He also loved to play pool with his daughter, Jennifer, and working on cars or on other treasures laying around the yard with son, Steven Ferris Jr.

He is survived by two children, Steven Ferris and wife, Jennifer; his mother, Mary and father, Eldon; a sister, Lisa Frakes; and a brother, Tom Ferris.

Services will be 3 p.m. May 20 at Cross Road Community Church, Scranton, followed by a celebration of life at 7 p.m. at Scranton Tavern.

Contributions may be made to the Steve Ferris Memorial Fund and sent in care of Kansas State Bank, P.O. Box 69, Scranton, KS 66537.