Died – March 27, 2017
OSAGE CITY — Steve White Osage City, passed away early March 27, 2017, at the Health Care Resort of Shawnee Mission. He was 67.
Services to be announced by VanArsdale Funeral Chapel.
Died – March 27, 2017
OSAGE CITY — Steve White Osage City, passed away early March 27, 2017, at the Health Care Resort of Shawnee Mission. He was 67.
Services to be announced by VanArsdale Funeral Chapel.
The official newspaper of Osage County; the cities of Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Melvern, Olivet, Osage City, Overbrook, Quenemo and Scranton; Burlingame USD 454, Lyndon USD 421, Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456, Osage City USD 420 and Santa Fe Trail USD 434.
All content @1863-2016 Osage County Herald-Chronicle, unless otherwise stated.
Print edition published every Thursday.