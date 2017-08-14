April 28, 1971 – Aug. 10, 2017

OVERBROOK — Stephanie Y. Ziegler, 46, Overbrook, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. She was 46.

She was born April 28, 1971, at Topeka, the daughter of James Foote and Elaine Gustin Nichols. She grew up in the Topeka/Carbondale area, graduating from Highland Park High School with the class of 1990. She took many classes from Allen County Community College and Washburn University working towards a degree in education.

She married Mark Ziegler April 8, 1989, at Overbrook Bible Church. They recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary. Mark was the love of her life and her perfect match. Their love for one another was evident in all they did together. The biggest prides of her life were her two children, Wyatt and Wynter. She was a huge supporter of their interests and loved watching them participate in their activities.

She began her working life as a travel agent then a pre-school teacher and operated a home daycare for many years. She became a para-professional for USD. 434 Santa Fe Trail school district, working at the schools in Overbrook, Scranton, and Carbondale. In 2008, she won an outstanding school volunteer award for contributions to public education in Kansas. For the last two years, she was the technology teacher at the Carbondale Attendance Center. She loved her profession. She loved caring for children and looking at the world through their eyes. Seeing them progress over the years was a great joy for her.

She was very active in the Overbrook Community. She participated in the Parent Teacher Organization, Girl Scouts, Odyssey of the Mind, Overbrook Swim Team, and Overbrook Girls’ Softball. She attended Overbrook Bible Church and was an AWANA volunteer. She also was a fixture at school events, keeping score at volleyball matches. She was the friendly face greeting everyone at enrollment and at Charger’s sporting events as she took tickets at the gate. She had a great deal of pride for the Santa Fe School District and was always excited to see her fellow Charger fans.

She was a gardener in every sense of the word. In the literal sense, she enjoyed tending to her vast garden that provided food for her family’s table and for many others. With great care, she grew her garden, harvested and shared its bounty, preserved it for winter months and prepared wonderful meals. She was a gardener to us all, planting seeds that have taken root in a community that will cherish her memory and her bright smile.

Besides her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Wynter Ziegler, of their home in Overbrook; a son, Wyatt Ziegler, Overbrook; siblings, Eric, Rick and Alicia Winslow, and Wendy Coombs-Brockmann, of Oregon; her father, James Foote, and mother, Elaine Nichols.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Aug. 18 at Overbrook United Methodist Church, Overbrook. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 17, 2017, at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Stephanie Ziegler Memorial Fund and sent in care of Greenwood-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lamb-roberts.com.