April 5, 1931 – Jan. 5, 2019

TOPEKA — Shirley Nadine Parks, beloved wife of Lawrence E. Parks, Miller, died Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka, surrounded by her family. She was 81.

She was born April 5, 1931, daughter of Ed and Fern Johnson, Miller. She graduated from Miller High School in 1949.

She worked as a nurse aid before marrying her high school sweetheart, Lawrence, March 26, 1950. They were married in the house where she lived until her passing. He survives.

She was a devoted homemaker and mother. She enjoyed having family and friends visit. Her family considered her wonderful fried chicken, angel food and chocolate cakes, pies and cinnamon rolls to be specialties. She enjoyed attending activities of her children and grandchildren, rarely missing ballgames or other special events.

She was a member of the Miller United Methodist Church, Miller United Methodist Women and Methodist Friendship Class. She spent many hours planning and serving family funeral meals and coordinating the annual bazaar and Lord’s Herd banquets.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Dr. Lawrence W. Johnson (Doris), Glenn Johnson (Lois), Norman Johnson and Gary Johnson; three sisters, Marilyn Miller (Byron), Ardis Williams (Bill) and Christine Johnson; parents-in-law, George and Ellen Parks; two brothers-in-law, Derald Parks (Lois) and Ralph Parks (Nina); a sister-in-law, Carlene Parks.

Besides her husband, she is survived by four children, Carolyn Duncan and husband, Ron, Shawnee, Dianne Stapleton and husband, Paul, Springfield, Mo., David Parks and wife, Sarah, Raytown, Mo., and Duane Parks and wife, Chris, Miller; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Berenice Tredway and husband, Larry, Galva; a sister-in-law, Pat Johnson, New Ulm, Minn.; a brother-in-law, Paul Parks, Reading; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9 at Miller United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, Osage City.

Memorial contributions may be made to Miller Fire Department and Miller United Methodist Women and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.