Jan. 1, 1938 – Sept. 13, 2018

EMPORIA — Shirley Maxine Lovett Hodges died early Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at her home in Emporia. She was 80.

She was born Jan. 1, 1938, at Olivet, the daughter of Homer and Wilma Hamilton Lovett. She attended Olivet High School and graduated with the class of 1955. Shortly after school she began working at Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

She married Glen Hodges Sept. 16, 1955, at Topeka. They were the proud parents of three children. They lived in Wichita for a couple of years before moving to Emporia in 1958. After the children were grown, she worked for Coldwell Banker Chuck Clark Real Estate as a closing officer for 17 years. Shirley retired in 2002.

She was an avid bowler and loved boating and fishing.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Margaret Bazil; and a granddaughter, Laurie Cushman.

She will live on in the hearts of her husband, Glen, of the home; two daughters, Glendolyn Bedford and husband, Joe, DeSoto, and Darla Mallein and husband, Mike, Emporia; a son, Jeff Hodges and wife, Sonja, Emporia; four grandchildren, Brady Stephens and wife, Lyndsay, Corey Cushman, Stacy Scrivner and husband, Brandon and Lucas Mallein; two step-great-grandchildren; numerous extended family; and a host of dear friends.

Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17 at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, Lebo. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter, Hand In Hand Hospice or Olivet Community Building and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, 107 W. Sixth St., Lebo, KS 66856.

