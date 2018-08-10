Shirley A. Dillon

Feb. 16, 1938 – Oct. 5, 2018

TOPEKA — Shirley A. Dillon, Scranton, died Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at a Topeka hospital. She was 80.

She was born Feb. 16, 1938, at Brocksburg, Neb., the daughter of Ernest and Florence Hart Gossard.

She married Maynard D. Dillon, July 3, 1954, at Pierre, S.D. He preceded her in death on July 15, 1997.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Ortiz, Carbondale, and Carolyn Kemble, and husband, Bryan, Carbondale; three grandchildren, Scott, Jessica, Shawn (Ashley); five great-grandchildren and a brother, Lester Gossard and wife, Jean, Diamondville, Wyo.

She was cremated. A graveside inurnment service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Carbondale Cemetery, Carbondale.

Carey Funeral Home, Burlingame, is in charge of arrangements.

