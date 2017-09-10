Shirley A. Bosworth

By Rosie Blacketer on Mon, 10/09/2017 - 14:48

TOPEKA — Shirley A. Bosworth, Topeka, died Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Topeka. She was 83.

Services are pending. Carey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

