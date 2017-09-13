Died – Sept. 8, 2017

CARBONDALE — Shawn Campbell David Harmon, Carbondale, finished his final lap Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. He was 20.

He graduated from Santa Fe Trail High School. He was working at Hayden Tower Service, a job most would be terrified to do but one he absolutely loved.

He didn’t know a stranger. His infectious smile, goofy sense of humor and crazy antics could turn any situation into a good time. He loved the country life, his prelude and turner cars, motorcycles, friends and family with his whole heart. He would give you the shirt off his back while fixing your car and make sure you got home safe.

His love, compassion unselfishness, lighthearted, fun loving, adventure seeking, smiling soul will be with us all. You are forever in our hearts and many thoughts today, tomorrow and always.

He was preceded in death by a few that will greet him and survived by so many that will forever miss him.

Fly High, Stay Tight, Ride Easy.

A celebration of life cruise will be planned at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shawn Campbell Harmon memorial and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.