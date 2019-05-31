April 11, 1964 – May 29, 2019

SCRANTON — Sharon Bryson Stromgren, Scranton, died May 29, 2019, at home after battling cancer and many years spent with multiple sclerosis. She was 55.

She was born April 11, 1964, at Topeka, the daughter of Gene and Ruth Bryson. As a child, she grew up on a family farm near Burlingame, where she enjoyed spending time with her family and helping out.

She especially adored Hereford cattle. She was also involved in the local 4-H and FFA clubs and learned many skills. In 1982, she graduated as salutatorian and class president from Burlingame High School.

After high school, she pursued higher education through Emporia State University and Pittsburgh State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in nursing and became a registered nurse. She was a nurse for over 20 years at St. Francis Hospital helping to improve the lives of patients and their families.

She married Mark Stromgren July 15, 1995. He survives. They would later have two children, Austin and Susan. They shared 24 years of marriage together.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two children, Austin Stromgren and wife, Chloe and Susan Stromgren; a sister, Jennifer Webster and husband, Jim; and a niece, Katherine Webster.

A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 3 at Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, near Scranton. Visitation will be 2 to 3 p.m. June 2 at Carey Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sharon Stromgren Memorial Fund and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.