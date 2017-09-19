Dec. 9, 1955 – Sept. 17, 2017

TOPEKA — Sharon Ann Moon, Topeka, died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at a Topeka hospital. She was 61.

She was born Dec. 9, 1955, at Fort Worth, Texas, the daughter of William Harold and Billie Jo Davis Forkner.

Sharon worked as a medication aide for several local nursing homes. She loved to sew and crochet but most of all she loved spending time with her grandkids.

She married Jimmy Peterson, they were later divorced. She married Thomas L. Moon June 25, 1984, at Odessa, Texas. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Besides her husband, she is survived by a son, Steven Peterson; two daughters, Stephanie Elliott and husband, Joseph and Stacie Haas and husband, Jerod, all of Topeka; her mother, Billie Jo Bannister and a sister, Debra Hernandez, all of Odessa, Texas; 11 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 22, 2017, at Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame. Burial will follow at Burlingame Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at Carey Funeral Home, where the family will greet friends and relatives from 6 to 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Multiple Sclerosis Society and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.