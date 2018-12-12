Scranton's and Burlingame's Christmas Events

By Tammy Schlingmann on Wed, 12/12/2018 - 10:28

Scranton's Children's Christmas and Burlingame's Christmas on the Trail events were held Saturday, Dec. 8. Read more about them and so much more in the Dec. 13 edition of The Osage County Herald-Chronicle. Don't have a subscription? You can pick up the paper at various locations throughout Osage County. While you are thinking about it, why not call The Osage County Herald-Chronicle's office at (785) 528-3511 and set up a subscription. It will save you money!

Advertisement

The Osage County Herald-Chronicle

The official newspaper of Osage County; the cities of Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Melvern, Olivet, Osage City, Overbrook, Quenemo and Scranton; Burlingame USD 454, Lyndon USD 421, Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456, Osage City USD 420 and Santa Fe Trail USD 434.

All content @1863-2016 Osage County Herald-Chronicle, unless otherwise stated.

Print edition published every Thursday.

 

Contact Us