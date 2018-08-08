Scranton in Spring of 1969

By Tammy Schlingmann on Wed, 08/08/2018 - 07:58

The City of Scranton has been gifted pictures of the town taken in the spring of 1969 by Larry Rosenberger, a photojournalist, who was a senior at the University of Kansas at the time and working on a project. Read more about the pictures in the August 9, 2018 edition of the Osage County Herald-Chronicle. You can also see all the original pictures at Scranton City Hall.

