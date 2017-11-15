May 15, 1938 – Nov. 13, 2017

LYNDON — Sandra Thurman died Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, at her home in Lyndon. She was 79.

She was born May 15, 1938, at Verona, Mo., the daughter of Oren and Irene Ohlhausen Mann.

She lived at Pomona Lake, Perry, and at Lyndon for the last 15 years. She was a homemaker and was a member of Overbrook Bible Church.

She married to James Thurman May 11, 1956, at Aurora, Mo. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by a son, Mark Thurman; her parents, Oren and Cora; and five brothers, Paul, Don, Eugene, Jay and Louis Mann.

Besides her husband, she is survived by a son, Steven Thurman and wife, Christine, Edgar Springs, Mo.; a daughter, Sharon Culley and husband, Kevin, Lyndon; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Thurman, Mayetta; two sisters, Barbara Berry, Galena, and Shirley Olsen, Everett, Wash.; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Burial will follow at Vassar Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 16 at the funeral chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lyndon Carnegie Library or Overbrook Bible Church building fund and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.