Nov. 17, 1930 – March 8, 2018

TOPEKA — Samuel Andrew Hutchinson, Topeka, died Thursday, March 8, 2018, at McCrite Plaza. He was 87.

He was born Nov. 17, 1930, at Strawn, the son of Samuel A. and Marian Hazel Baxter Hutchinson. He grew up at Strawn, attended rural school, and graduated from Strawn High School in 1948. He then studied industrial engineering, earning his bachelor’s degree from KSTC in Emporia.

He served in the US Army from 1952 to 1954. He was assigned to the Army General School at Ft. Riley, training officers for duty in Korea. He then began his career with the Santa Fe Railroad, designing signals and crossings. He traveled to many states, then settled in Topeka, where he worked until retirement in 1986. He continued to do consulting work for the railroad for many years.

He married Doris Ann Graham May 3, 1958. They were the parents of a son, David Lynn Hutchinson. David died in 2009.

Besides his son, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Hutchinson; and a sister, Eleanor Powell.

Besides his wife of nearly 60 years, he is survived by five brothers, Jackie Hutchinson and wife, Pat, Rantoul, Harold Hutchinson and wife, Beth, Norman Okla., Marvin Hutchinson and wife, Linda, Wellsville, Clifford Hutchinson and wife, Trudy, Emporia, and Orville Hutchinson, Lebo; five sisters, Pat Dalby, Burlington, Melva Selby and husband, Lyman, Emporia, Kathleen Hutchinson, Lebo, and Sharyl Bolyard and husband, Bill and Joyce Nihiser, all of Osage City; a daughter-in-law, Anne Hutchinson; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and good friends.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 15 at Jones Funeral Home. Burlington. Burial with military honors will follow at Graceland Cemetery, south of Burlington. Visitation is 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to “Honor Flight” at Lyndon High School, or Great Lakes Hospice and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Burlington KS 66839.