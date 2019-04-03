Jan. 18, 1929 – March 2, 2019

OSAGE CITY — Ruth Pearl Hickey died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at her home in Osage City. She was 90.

She was born Jan. 18, 1929, on the family farm near Olivet, the daughter of Arthur and Elva Stephens Jones. She grew up in the Olivet area and lived in Lyndon for many years before moving to Osage City in 1993.

She worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield Insurance, Topeka, and was a homemaker for most of her life.

She married Merle Hickey Sept. 10, 1945, at Seattle, Wash. He preceded her in death on Sept. 10, 1991.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Elva; and five siblings, Thelma, Alton, Arlene, Donnie and Larry.

She is survived by a son, Gary Hickey and wife, Deborah, Osage City; a daughter, Debra Dickerhoof, Emporia; a granddaughter, Beth Weimer and husband, Shane; and two great-grandchildren, Josey and Jake Weimer.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 8 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Burial will follow at Lyndon Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Feltner Funeral Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lyndon High School Honor Flight program and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.