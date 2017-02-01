Jan. 23, 1925 – Dec. 28, 2016

OVERBROOK—Ruth Marie McGinnis, Overbrook, died Dec. 28, 2016, at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook. She was 91.

She was born Jan. 23, 1925, at Omaha, Neb., the daughter of John Ellis Mann and Nina Jessie Hightower Mann.

They moved to a farm in the rural Carbondale area in 1957. They moved to Overbrook in 2000. She worked for Jostens in Topeka as a yearbook assembler for 10 years. They attended Overbrook Bible Church, Overbrook.

She married Golden McGinnis Jan. 17, 1946, at Omaha, Neb. They shared over 70 years of marriage. He survives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, John, Donald, Robert and William Mann; and a sister, Dorothy Schakat.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons, Wayne McGinnis and wife, Teresa, Scranton, and Steve McGinnis and wife, Katherine, Mulberry, Ark.; a daughter, Linda McGinnis, Carbondale; a sister, Mildred Teal, Wareham, Mass.; four grandchildren, Neal McGinnis and wife, Autumn, Leah McGinnis, Steve McGinnis and wife, Leigh, and Sheila Harrell and husband, Greg; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Dec. 30 at Overbrook Bible Church. Burial followed at Ridgeway Cemetery, Carbondale.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brookside Retirement Community and sent in care of Greenwood-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lamb-roberts.com.