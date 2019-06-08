June 1, 1921 – Aug. 4, 2019

OVERBROOK — Russel E. Vawter, 98, Wakarusa, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook. He was 98.

He was born June 1, 1921, on the family farm, Wakarusa, the son of Clarence D. and Leola Bixby Vawter. He graduated from Carbondale High School in 1939.

He was a farmer and stockman and lived in Wakarusa and Auburn communities all of his life. He served in the US Army during WW II, where he saw duty overseas. He attended the Auburn United Methodist Church, was a life member of VFW Post 1650, Topeka, enjoyed ballroom dancing with his wife, occasionally singing with the band and playing cards.

He married Emma Marie Miles, June 11, 1944, at Carbondale. She preceded him in death Nov. 21, 1995.

He is survived by a daughter, Vicki Vawter, Osage City; two sons, Russel L. Vawter, Topeka, and Ricky Vawter, Wakarusa; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Auburn Community Center, Auburn, where visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial with military graveside honors will follow at Shawnee Center Cemetery, Wakarusa.

Memorial contributions may be made to Auburn Community Center and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.