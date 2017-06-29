Feb. 18, 1916 – June 25, 2017

OSAGE CITY — Ruby Florence Christesen Fillmore died Sunday, June 25, 2017, at Osage Nursing Center, Osage City. She was 101.

She was born Feb. 18, 1916, in rural Osage City, the daughter of Chris and Florence Bourff Christesen. She graduated from Osage City High School, class of 1934.

She married Walter Duawall Jan. 20, 1936. The young couple lived in Topeka before moving to a farm south of Reading. During the early years, she did housework. Her and Walter moved to Osage City in 1962, where Ruby worked for a local dentist for five years. She later worked at the I.G.A. store before becoming administrator for Mrs. Misner’s Nursing Home for two years.

Duawall preceded her in death in 1970. She married Dean Fillmore on Aug. 11, 1972 at Osage City. Fillmore preceded her in death in 1990.

Her many hobbies included sewing clothes, dancing and crappie fishing with Dean. She held memberships in the Laugh A Lot Club, Chatter and Sew and the Domestic Art Club.

Besides her husbands, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Janice Dent and Janette Bryson; an infant son, Walter; a granddaughter, Destiny Bailey; three brothers, Homer, Harry and Chester; and two sisters, Beulah Armstrong and Bernice Patrick.

She will remain in the hearts of a sister, Camilia Thomson, Topeka; a son-in-law, Eldon Bryson, Scranton; five grandchildren, Diana Quaney, Greg Bryson, Monty Dewey, Shelly McCumber and Sheila Bailey; four great-grandchildren, Erin Gibson, Candace Stephenson, Nehemiah McCumber and Jeremiah McCumber; four great-great-grandchildren, Carter Gibson, Chloe Gibson, Emmy Gibson and Jolie Stephenson; and two step-great-great-grandchildren, Kyler Stephenson and Clayton Stephenson.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 30 at First Presbyterian Church, Osage City. Family will receive friends an hour before service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.