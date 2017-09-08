March 21, 1926 – Aug. 7, 2017

WINFIELD — Ross Gray, Topeka, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at the Veteran’s Home, Winfield. He was 91.

He was born March 21, 1926, at Lyndon, the son of Wayne and Ruth Rankin Gray. He grew up in Lyndon where he graduated from Lyndon High School in 1943. He lived in Hiawatha for a time before moving to Topeka.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 19444 to 1946 in the Pacific Theater. He and his ship, the U.S.S. Chevalier, were in Tokyo Bay when the Japanese surrender was signed. He came home to Lyndon and farmed with his dad and brother, Tom, for several years. He then joined the Kansas Highway Patrol and served as a Trooper and then pilot, serving for 28 years.

He was a member of the American Legion, Troopers Association, Kansas Peace Officers Association, Susana Wesley United Methodist Church, Optimist Club and Moose Lodge.

He married Caroline Chamberlain April 25, 1948, at Leavenworth. She preceded him in death on May 30, 2014.

Besides his wife, Caroline of 66 years, he was preceded in death by a son, Larry Gray in 2000; and a brother, Tom Gray in 2004.

He is survived by a son, John Gray and wife, Anne, Lyndon; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Graveside memorial services will be 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Lyndon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas State Troopers Foundation, for scholarships and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.