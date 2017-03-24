Jan. 22, 1922 – March 15, 2017

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. — Rosella E. Krautkremer Riesgraf, Belle Plaine, Minn., died March 15, 2017, at The Lutheran Home, Belle Plaine, Minn. She was 95.

She was born Jan. 22, 1922, in Helena Township, Scott County, Minn. the daughter of Nick and Christina Lambrecht Krautkremer. She attended school at St. Benedict, Minn., and was raised in the St. Benedict area.

She married Severin Riesgraf May 14, 1946, at St. Benedict, Minn. The couple farmed outside of Union Hill until the mid-1980’s. They latter moved to New Prague, Minn.

Besides her husband, she is survived by five children, Carol Jean Bauer and husband, Roger, Union Hill, Minn., Rosie Blacketer and husband, Wes, Osage City, Charlene Skluzacek and husband, Don, New Prague, Minn., Donald Riesgraf and wife, Brenda, Cross Junction, Va., and Sharon Riesgraf, Le Sueur, Minn.; two sisters-in-law; 15 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; four sisters; three sisters-in-law; four brothers-in-law.

Mass of Christian Burial was March 18 at St. Wenceslaus Church, New Prague, Minn. Burial followed at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, New Prague, Minn.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.