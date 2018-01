June 24, 1931 – Jan. 2, 2018

OSAGE CITY — Ronald Harold Fredrickson passed away peacefully Jan. 2, 2018, at his home west of Osage City after a sudden brief illness. He was 86.

He was born June 24, 1931, at home on the family farm west of Osage City.

Funeral arrangements are pending at VanArsdale Funeral Home, Osage City.