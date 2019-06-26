Aug. 11, 1933 – June 24, 2019

TOPEKA — Roger D. Love Sr., Burlingame, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka, surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He was 85.

He was born Aug. 11, 1933, at Burlingame on the family farm, the son of David and Reva Rogers Love. He graduated from Burlingame High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1962.

He returned home after serving in the U.S. Air Force and worked at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company for 32 years. He farmed and did custom haying from 1965 until present. The center of his life was his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his dogs. He enjoyed farming, cattle and haying.

He married Barbara Duncan, Jan. 4, 1953, at Forbes Air Force Base, Topeka. She preceded him in death on Oct. 31, 2005.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Wayne and Glenn Love; and a sister, Margaret Love Dial.

He is survived by seven children, Diana Love and Vickie Love, Burlingame, Ron Love, Strong City, Robert Love and wife, Deb, Topeka, Roger Love Jr., Burlingame, Tammy Havens and husband, Duane, Topeka, and Tim Love, Burlingame; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Norma Rice, Topeka.

A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29 at Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame. Burial will follow at Burlingame Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 28 at Carey Funeral Home, Burlingame, where the family will greet friends and relatives from 5 to 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society or Burlingame First Responders and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.