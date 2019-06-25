Died – June 24, 2019

TOPEKA — Roger D. Love Sr., Burlingame, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka. He was 85.

A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29 at Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame. Burial will follow at Burlingame Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Carey Funeral Home, where the family will greet friends and relatives from 5 to 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society or Burlingame First Responders and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.