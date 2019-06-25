Roger D. Love Sr.

By Rosie Blacketer on Tue, 06/25/2019 - 12:01

Died – June 24, 2019

TOPEKA — Roger D. Love Sr., Burlingame, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka. He was 85.

A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29 at Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame. Burial will follow at Burlingame Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Carey Funeral Home, where the family will greet friends and relatives from 5 to 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society or Burlingame First Responders and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.

The Osage County Herald-Chronicle

The official newspaper of Osage County; the cities of Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Melvern, Olivet, Osage City, Overbrook, Quenemo and Scranton; Burlingame USD 454, Lyndon USD 421, Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456, Osage City USD 420 and Santa Fe Trail USD 434.

All content @1863-2016 Osage County Herald-Chronicle, unless otherwise stated.

Print edition published every Thursday.

 

Contact Us