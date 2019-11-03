Nov. 5, 1928 – March 9, 2019

TOPEKA — Rodger William Lee, Topeka, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at his home. He was 90.

He was born Nov. 5, 1928, at Richland, the son of John and Minnie Dodds Lee. He graduated from Topeka High School. In 1950, he was inducted into the U.S. Army. He served in Germany as Sargent in charge of regimental communications until his discharge in 1953.

He worked as a telephone installer for Western Electric Company, maintenance engineer for Ripley’s Laundry and Dry Cleaning and later retired, after 20 years, from Security Benefit as maintenance supervisor. He was a member of American Legion Post 400.

He married Phyllis I. Richard, July 26, 1953, at Topeka. She preceded him in death on Feb. 9, 2001. They celebrated over 47 years of marriage.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Robert Lee; and a niece, Barbara Rice.

He is survived by a nephew, George Rice, Clay Center; three great-nephews, Jerry Long and wife, Carrie, Caledonia, Wisc., Glenn Long and wife, Shanan, Topeka, and Terry Rice, Lyndon; and three great-great-nephews, Devon Long, Austin Long and James Rice.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16 at Mercer Funeral Home, Holton. Burial with military honors will follow at Netawaka Cemetery.

Memorial contribution may be given to Interim Healthcare Hospice and sent in care of Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.